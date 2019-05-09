It’s the time of the signs in Milton Keynes

Permission has been given for signs to help increase knowledge of the history of Newport Pagnell.

It’s part of a £26,000 arts project, funded by money from housing developments in the area, and involved artists putting forward potential designs for the seven new signs.

Newport Pagnell

Milton Keynes Council planners have now given the go ahead for a ‘Welcome to Newport Pagnell’ gateway sign at the junction of Little Linford Lane, and Pennycress Way, and a gateway sign in Hill View, Wolverton Road.

Although it would measure 3.15m x 1.1 metres, the Pennycress way sign is “not considered to result in a harmful impact to residential amenity” because of its distance from residential properties and the signage and posts located within the area.

Elsewhere, Emma and Colin Fountain have been refused a certificate of lawfulness to use part of their home in St Catherine’s Avenue, Bletchley, to provide nail and beauty treatments.

Mr & Mrs Fountain had told the council that she had planned to work various days from Monday-Saturday and various hours between 9.30-22.00 depending on the needs of the business.

“It is very unlikely that there will be more than one client visiting at a time so there will not be a marked rise in traffic, parking issues etc,” they said.

But planning officers said the potential for an additional 50 vehicle movements per day in this quiet residential cul-de-sac would “undoubtedly have a significant and material impact on the character of the area and the amenities of residents.”

Other planning decisions made by Milton Keynes Council are:

> Prior notification for the installation of a maximum of 750 photovoltaic panels to the flat roof of the building generating up to 200kWp of energy. Building 330, Crossley Drive, Magna Park, Milton Keynes, MK17 8FL. Prior approval not required.

Notification of intention to fell two Cypress (T12 and T13). 22, Station Road, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes, MK17 8RW. Tree preservation order served.

Notification of intention of T1/T2 Oak crown reduction by 20 per cent. The Oaks, 57A Newport Road, Wavendon, Milton Keynes, MK17 8UQ. Application permitted.

New secure additional car park area with additional lighting columns and security fencing to match existing. Interchange Park, 4 Plover Close, Newport Pagnell, MK16 9PS. Application permitted.

Advertisement consent for replacement corporate fascia sign. Brewers Decorating Materials, Bilton Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK1 1HW. Application permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 3 (Historic Record) attached to planning permission 18/02173/LBC. United Reformed Church Hall, High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AD. Condition discharged.

Change of use from office to beauty therapy and aesthetic beauty salon (Not Hair), including internal building adjustments only. 7 Bassett Court, Newport Pagnell, MK16 0JN. Application permitted.

Change of use from retail (A1) to an Orthodontics Practice (D1). Internal alterations to form practice including partitioning, a new mezzanine floor, a new stair and associated fixtures, fittings and services. 18 The Concourse, Brunel Centre, Locke Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2HE. Permitted.

Listed building consent to renovate derelict outbuildings. 3 Leys Road, Loughton, Milton Keynes, MK5 8AZ. Permitted.

Listed building consent for external and internal security measures to the side elevation external doors of Boots, including internally fitted collapsible gate, externally fitted heavy duty steel bar gate and externally fitted steel. 43 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1AA. Permitted.

Certificate of lawfulness for a C4 Licensed house in multiple occupation. 36 Laidon Close, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 3NU. Approved.

Advertisement consent to erect a freestanding, powder coated white, steel sign depicting the letter “D” shaped from teleprinter tape. Bletchley Park, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 6EB. Permitted.

Erection of one bedroom bungalow in the land to the rear of the existing property at 27 Pinders Croft. 27 Pinders Croft, Greenleys, Milton Keynes, MK12 6AJ. Permitted.

Prior notification for the installation of solar photovoltaic equipment. Tesco, Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5RJ. Prior approval not required.

Applications withdrawn:

Details submitted pursuant to variation of condition 4 (Care Home Usage for Adults with Learning Difficulties) attached to planning permission 15/01319/FUL. Howe Park House, 32 Hengistbury Lane, Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes, MK4 3AB. Application withdrawn.

Change of use of the site to open storage (Class B8) with an ancillary office portacabin. Associated alterations including the erection of a 3m high security fence, with 3m high gate. Land On The Corner of Pitfield And Tilers Road, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes. Application withdrawn.