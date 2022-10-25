'It's a stitch up' claim Milton Keynes Lib Dems minutes after Rishi Sunak officially becomes prime minister

Milton Keynes’ Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservative party of a “stitch up” after Rishi Sunak was appointed by Conservative MPs as Prime Minister without the public being given a say.

The Lib Dems have now tabled a Bill in Parliament calling for a general election to be held by December 1.

Meanwhile they have accused Rishi Sunak of being “out of touch” with ordinary people.

The Liberal Democrat group leader on Milton Keynes City Council, Councillor Robin Bradburn, said: “The Conservative Party stitch-up has left the country with another out of touch Prime Minister who nobody voted for.

“Rishi Sunak has shown time and time again that he doesn’t understand the challenges facing struggling families and pensioners whether it’s paying their heating bills this winter or waiting weeks to see a GP or dentist. We didn’t vote for this.”

Cllr Bradburn added: “The Conservative Party has trashed the British economy, pushed our local health services to the brink, added hundreds of pounds to people’s monthly mortgage payments.

“People are fed up with this Conservative government taking our area for granted. It’s time local people say over the country’s future through a general election.”

Rishi Sunak is the third Tory prime minister in just three months. His role became official this morning, when he met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace, and he is now busy assembling his new Cabinet.

In his first major speech as PM he said today: “Our country is facing a profound economic crisis. I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come.

He said “mistakes were made” by his predecessor Liz Truss and he vowed to fix these mistakes.

