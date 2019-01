Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn stopped off for a bite to eat on a official visit to MK today.

He popped into Namjii Restaurant in Wolverton for a curry with local businessman and to discuss concerns over rising crime in the area.

Namjii Restaurant was one of the local business targeted by burglars in recent months

The restaurant served a feast of Indian cuisine to guests including Mr Corbyn, and Labour candidates Charlynne Pullen for MK North, and Hannah O'Neill for MK South.

More to follow.