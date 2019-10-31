Jeremy Corbyn makes Milton Keynes the third stop on the election trail with thundering speech at government that has "run out of time and run out of ideas"

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn joined the campaign trail in Milton Keynes this afternoon, when he went door-knocking with candidates and met local party members.

Mr Corbyn began with a speech at Milton Keynes College's Woughton campus, before giving an exclusive interview to the MK Citizen.

And he then went canvassing with Labour candidates Hannah O'Neil and Charlynne Pullen.

This was only the third stop on the campaign trail for the Labour leader since a general election was called earlier this week.

Our exclusive interview will appear online shortly.