Jeremy Corbyn vows to put more police on the streets in Milton Keynes

Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to put more bobbies on the beat to fight rising crime in Milton Keynes.

He met business owners to discuss rising crime in North Milton Keynes, before making his pledge to put 10,000 more police officers on the streets across the UK, if he became Prime Minister.

Namjii Restaurant was one of the local business targeted by burglars in recent months

Mr Corbyn spoke with local businesses, and Labour parliamentary candidates Charlynne Pullen and Hannah O'Neill, before setting out the changes he would make to police services both locally and nationally.

The Labour leader then visited Namjii Restaurant in Wolverton, one of several businesses in the area which has recently been broken into.

Speaking to the Citizen, Mr Corbyn said: "The overall issue is that violent crime is up by 19 per cent and more than 21,000 police officers have lost their jobs in the past few years.

"We are committed to increasing the number of police officers by 10,000 across the country, and it would be paid for by central government resources and all of us through taxation; I see it as a investment."

Mr Corbyn says he was impressed how the Wolverton community had come together following the spate of burglaries in the area.

He said: "We had a very good discussion this morning with a group of local businesses that have suffered break- ins and they went through what had happened and one thing I was impressed with was the level of support the community gave to those affected.

"They said the police response had been OK but they were concerned by the lack of policing most of the time and wanted something to be done about that."

Wolverton has suffered so many burglaries of business premises over the past two months that even the victims have lost count.

Crooks targeted restaurants by smashing windows and helping themselves to snacks and cash including the stores Namji, Danyals Grill, Peri-Peri Original, and Zouk Lounge.

The community even threatened to launch its own vigilante nightwatch patrols unless police do more to catch the culprits.

Mr Corbyn added: "We spoke at the discussion on crime with the owner of Namjii after she suffered a break in but now she's in the top ten finals for the best restaurant in Milton Keynes, so we are looking forward to sampling the food."