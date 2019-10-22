Kebab van man is skewered by Milton Keynes committee for breaking the rules

A kebab van trader was told he is in the “last chance saloon” over breaches of the council’s rules.

Timor Dogan, who lives on Fishermead and trades under the name Shenley Kebabs, in Roebuck Way, Knowlhill, and at the Xscape car park, faced his critics at Milton Keynes Council’s Regulatory Committee on Monday.

Roebuck Way, Milton Keynes

Complaints had been lodged with the council about Mr Dogan opening his serving hatch into the road. Customers were causing a hazard to drivers by queuing up on Roebuck Way. There were also complaints about rubbish being left strewn around, and customers urinating in hedges.

Mr Dogan was accompanied by a solicitor, Harriet Mather, of CDMK, at the hearing for renewed trading consent. The committee was asked to consider the item because objections had been made to the council. She spoke on his behalf and appealed to the committee to let Mr Dogan continue to trade. She said the business allows Mr Dogan to support his family.

“We acknowledge that we have breached the conditions,” she said. “We will change our behaviour, and move the serving hatch as we are required to do.

“With the serving hatch open to the pavement, Mr Dogan cannot see approaching people, so he will improve the lighting.”

However she said Mr Dogan was not responsible for other people’s rubbish, or the fact that lorry drivers park up in Roebuck Way overnight and into the morning, which fills up parking space.

Cllr Andy Sargent, of Loughton and Great Holm Parish Council, does not think Roebuck Way is an appropriate place for a kebab van. He suggested the trader could move to another site in Kelvin Drive, but was told that the committee was only allowed to consider the application put before it.

Neither Cllr Sargent nor ward councillor Amanda Marlow (Cons, Loughton & Shenley) argued for Mr Dogan to lose his licence.

Mr Dogan’s solicitor argued for any length of “probationary” period for him to change his behaviour and comply with a list of conditions imposed as a part of the regulatory process. Mr Dogan has been trading since 2006 and has a “good” hygiene rating of four out of five stars for his kebab van.

After an adjournment to consider their decision, the panel of three MK councillors delivered their verdict.

Committee chairman Cllr Mick Legg (Lab, Bletchley West) said: “This is your last chance saloon. If you are brought back here, without prejudicing a future decision, this committee is not likely to give you trading consent.”

The committee imposed an additional condition, that Mr Dogan must arrange adequate lighting, and gave him six months “probation” to prove that he is able to comply with the rules, and to ensure that he does not slip back into bad habits.

“This has been causing a serious risk and needs to stop immediately,” said Cllr Legg. “I am pleased that you are now committed to the conditions of your consent.”