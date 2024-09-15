Lib Dem leader in Milton Keynes dies at party conference in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mr Bradburn had been leader of the Lib Dem group since 2021

Robin Bradburn, the leader of the Liberal Democrats in Milton Keynes, has died at his party’s conference.

Mr Bradburn, 68, is the leader of the opposition on Milton Keynes City Council, and is the husband of Mayor Marie Bradburn, and father to Councillor Kerrie Bradburn.

He was first elected to the council in 2010, took leadership of his party in 2021 and served as deputy leader during the coalition between Labour and the Lib Dems.

Former councillor Ric Brackenbury said: “Absolutely gutted by this. I learnt so much from Robin and he was the one who led the Lib Dems into coalition and back to 2nd party status in Milton Keynes, as well as being full of wise advice. Much love to @mayor_mk and Kerrie.”

A full tribute is expected tomorrow (Monday).