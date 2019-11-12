Lib Dems announce candidate for general election in Milton Keynes North

A bus driver's daughter who is passionate about creating opportunities for all is hoping to become the MP for MK North.

Aisha Mir is standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Aisha Mir

She said: "As the daughter of an immigrant bus driver who came to this country with nothing, I understand the meaning of hard work and family values. I am an experienced businesswoman with a background in finance and marketing. I will fight for a fair society with opportunities for all to succeed."

Aisha has been involved in a number of Asian Community projects. She cared for her mother following a number of serious illnesses over a period of about 15 years, which led to her getting involved in various causes supporting carers.

This in turn led to her increased interest in the NHS and Social Care and the challenges they face.