Liberal Democrats reveal their shadow cabinet for Milton Keynes City Council
The Lib Dems who currently hold 18 seats on Milton Keynes City Council will be led once again by the Bradwell councillor, Robin Bradburn.
The leader will be supported by deputy leader Cllr Jane Carr who will hold the Health and Adult Social Care and Reducing Inequalities portfolio.
Group chair, Cllr Kerrie Bradburn will take on the role of Environment, Sustainability, and the Climate Change Councillor Paul Trendall will be responsible for the Customer and Regulatory Services and Highways and Transport brief and longstanding Cllr Jenni Ferrans will be holding the Planning, Community, and Housing portfolio.
Shenley Brook End councillors Peter Cannon will become responsible for Finance and Resources and Sophie Bell will take on the role as portfolio holder for Children and Families.
Lib Dem leader, Cllr Robin Bradburn, said: “I’m delighted to announce our new experienced and effective team that will hold the Labour administration to account.
“Whilst working with Labour in the Progressive Alliance we supported residents through the cost-of-living crisis, repaired thousands of potholes, and delivered free activity sessions for children during the school holidays.
“Over the next year, we will build on our successes and push key issues that matter to residents such as housing and transport. Unlike the Tories the people of Milton Keynes can rely on us to be a responsible and constructive opposition.”