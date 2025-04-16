Local MPs claims Milton Keynes workers are now £1,200 a year better off under Labour
Their statement is based on ONS earnings data published this week, that reveals the average worker in MK has experienced a £1,198.92 real terms pay-rise over the last year.
This comes alongside this month’s increase to the National Minimum Wage by the Labour government, reaching a record high of £12.21 an hour, which is up 6.7% from the year before.
Nationally, real pay has risen by an average of 3%.
Chris Curtis, who is the Labour MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “We know the cost of living crisis inherited from the previous Government isn’t over for families in Milton Keynes – but these figures show Labour’s plan for change is starting to put more money in the pockets of working people.
Emily Darlington, who is MP for Milton Keynes Central, said: “Real wages and the state pension up, NHS waiting lists down; community policing returning and a government that backs new housing projects and exciting infrastructure opportunities across Milton Keynes and the region; potholes filled and breakfast clubs opening.”
She added: “This is the change that Labour promised.”
And Callum Anderson, the MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, added: “Change takes time, but this week’s figures are further evidence that it is happening and that Labour is delivering for people in Milton Keynes.”