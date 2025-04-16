Local MPs claims Milton Keynes workers are now £1,200 a year better off under Labour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City MPs have claimed all workers in Milton Keynes are better off by £1,200 a year under the Labour government.

Their statement is based on ONS earnings data published this week, that reveals the average worker in MK has experienced a £1,198.92 real terms pay-rise over the last year.

This comes alongside this month’s increase to the National Minimum Wage by the Labour government, reaching a record high of £12.21 an hour, which is up 6.7% from the year before.

Nationally, real pay has risen by an average of 3%.

Chris Curtis, who is the Labour MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “We know the cost of living crisis inherited from the previous Government isn’t over for families in Milton Keynes – but these figures show Labour’s plan for change is starting to put more money in the pockets of working people.

Emily Darlington, who is MP for Milton Keynes Central, said: “Real wages and the state pension up, NHS waiting lists down; community policing returning and a government that backs new housing projects and exciting infrastructure opportunities across Milton Keynes and the region; potholes filled and breakfast clubs opening.”

She added: “This is the change that Labour promised.”

And Callum Anderson, the MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, added: “Change takes time, but this week’s figures are further evidence that it is happening and that Labour is delivering for people in Milton Keynes.”

The latest ONS earnings figures can be found here and the latest local authority earnings data is here