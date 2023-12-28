Major solar farm approved near Milton Keynes and Buckingham despite objections

Residents in a nearby village have voiced their concerns with the major solar project

The residents of a tiny Buckinghamshire village have attacked plans for yet another solar farm on their doorstep.

Councillors approved the 106-acre project on land at Manor Farm in Beachampton, which will be several times larger than the village itself.

The 33MW renewable energy site will be located alongside Thornton Road and in place for 40 years once electricity starts to be exported from the site.

A similar sized solar farm in Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Applicant One Planet Developments Ltd’s plans to install hundreds of solar panels on the farmland were given the green light by the North Buckinghamshire Area Planning Committee after being called in by all three local councillors.

Committee chairman Patrick Fealey used his casting vote to support the planning officer’s recommendation to approve the solar farm after members were divided over the plans.

The ruling concluded a lengthy meeting which saw villagers criticise the plans for another solar farm in their community.

Several pointed out that there was already a solar farm across two sites at nearby Potash Farm, while other nearby proposed and approved sites include Wicken Farm, Dagnall Farm and Sparrow Lodge Farm.

Alison Huizeling, representing 29 objectors from the 60 or so properties in Beachampton, warned that the plans would cause nature to be lost.

She told the meeting: “It is without a doubt going to have a significant impact on us. We have lost a lot of our walkways; a lot of our nature will go as a result of this.

“Our village is changing considerably, not just in terms of what has already been done by Manor Farm and the commercial buildings, which look completely different now.

“But in terms of these mass solar farms that are going to change what we have, we are a tiny little village, and we are going to have these panels all around us. Some of them hum and make noise.”

Cllr John Chilver, one of those who called in the plans, claimed that the new solar farm would be visible all around the village.

He said: “You can describe it as quiet, unspoilt, rural undulating countryside. The impact – [the solar farm] will be visible from all three roads into the village – will be very substantial.

“And harm the quiet enjoyment of the countryside for residents.”

The councillor also lamented the loss of “high grade agricultural land” under the plans and also warned about the risk of flooding.

He said: “There has been a long history of flooding in Beachampton. The main road has often flooded, so my concern is that the runoff from this could exacerbate this and make life worse in the village.”

The planning officer’s report noted the need for renewable energy generation but noted the “significant impact on views” of the solar farm.