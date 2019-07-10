Meet with Milton Keynes MP with a Big Mac

Mark Lancaster is welcoming members of his Milton Keynes North constituency to join him on Friday morning in McDonalds to discuss the burning issues.

His latest 'Meet with Mark' drop-in session will take place at the Wolverton restaurant in McConnell Drive from 10.30am.

MP Mark Lancaster and Ken Tomkins

After this, the next session is due to take place in September, with a date announced closer to the time.

Mr Lancaster said: “One of the roles I find most rewarding as an MP, is to meet my constituents and listen to any concerns they may have. Thanks to Ken and his team, I’m delighted to have another opportunity to reach more people in July, to offer my support and work towards positive outcomes.”

Ken Tomkins, owner of local franchise Kaizen Restaurants which operates six of the restaurants in Milton Keynes, added: “We have a strong relationship with Mark, and I’m glad we can host him at our Kingston restaurant for the first time, giving local constituents more opportunities to meet with Mark.”