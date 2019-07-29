Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries gets her first ministeral job

Nadine Dorries has been made a junior minister in Boris Johnson’s first government.

The Mid Bedfordshire MP, who was first elected in 2005, has been named under-secretary of state for health and social care.

Before she became a politician Ms Dorries worked as a nurse.

Ms Dorries, who is most famous for appearing on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’. She did not inform the Conservative Party’s chief whip of her appearance on the show, which took place while Parliament was in session, and was subsequently was suspended from the party.

She has supported Boris Johnson in both the 2016 and 2019 leadership elections.

Writing on her blog this time around, Ms Dorries described Mr Johnson as “our very last chance to put things right.”

She added that if the Conservatives lose the next general election then they may “never take power again”.