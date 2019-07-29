Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries gets her first ministeral job

JPNS-09-11-12-030 Nadine Dorries MP''THIS IMAGE IS STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR USE UNTIL 14.30 ON WEDNESDAY 7TH NOVEMBER''AN ITV STUDIOS PRODUCTION''I'M A CELEBRITY�GET ME OUT OF HERE! coming soon to ITV1 and ITV2 ''Picture Shows: NADINE DORRIES'Picture Caption: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is back which can mean only one thing the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to head down under and battle it out in TV's toughest challenge.''''And remember - I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here Now! is back every night on ITV2 after the ITV1 show.''Source: Digital''Photographer: Nicky Johnston''Picture Publicist: Shane Chapman on shane.chapman@itv.com '0207 157 3043''For all High definition grabs during transmission please contact cmchugh@rexfeatures.com 0207 278 2794''�ITV ENGPPP00120120811124123
JPNS-09-11-12-030 Nadine Dorries MP''THIS IMAGE IS STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR USE UNTIL 14.30 ON WEDNESDAY 7TH NOVEMBER''AN ITV STUDIOS PRODUCTION''I'M A CELEBRITY�GET ME OUT OF HERE! coming soon to ITV1 and ITV2 ''Picture Shows: NADINE DORRIES'Picture Caption: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is back which can mean only one thing the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to head down under and battle it out in TV's toughest challenge.''''And remember - I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here Now! is back every night on ITV2 after the ITV1 show.''Source: Digital''Photographer: Nicky Johnston''Picture Publicist: Shane Chapman on shane.chapman@itv.com '0207 157 3043''For all High definition grabs during transmission please contact cmchugh@rexfeatures.com 0207 278 2794''�ITV ENGPPP00120120811124123

Nadine Dorries has been made a junior minister in Boris Johnson’s first government.

The Mid Bedfordshire MP, who was first elected in 2005, has been named under-secretary of state for health and social care.

Before she became a politician Ms Dorries worked as a nurse.

Ms Dorries, who is most famous for appearing on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’. She did not inform the Conservative Party’s chief whip of her appearance on the show, which took place while Parliament was in session, and was subsequently was suspended from the party.

She has supported Boris Johnson in both the 2016 and 2019 leadership elections.

Writing on her blog this time around, Ms Dorries described Mr Johnson as “our very last chance to put things right.”

She added that if the Conservatives lose the next general election then they may “never take power again”.