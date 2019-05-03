Milkshakes at the ready: Tommy Robinson on his way to Milton Keynes

A well-known far-right political activist is reportedly coming to Milton Keynes today.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson, aka Andrew McMaster, aka Paul Harris, aka Wayne King, is best known for founding the far-right group the English Defence League.

He is currently an adviser to UKIP, although his appointment led to eight of the party’s MEPs resigning from UKIP.

Mr Yaxley-Lennon has recently been in the news for having milkshakes thrown over him.

UKIP Milton Keynes have been approached for comment.