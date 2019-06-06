Milton Keynes charity rocked by break-ins applies for CCTV cameras

A charity’s trustees have applied for council consent to install CCTV cameras after two costly break-ins at their much-loved community centre home.

Trustees of the York House Centre, in London Road, Stony Stratford, have told Milton Keynes Council that two break-ins this year have cost the charity more than £1,000.

York House Centre, Stony Stratford

In their presentation to Milton Keynes Council’s planning department applying for listed building consent, trustees of York House Centre (Stony Stratford) said: “York House Centre has been remarkably free of vandalism and crime over these years but suffered two events in January 2019.

“Our office door was broken down during the night of January 8 but nothing was stolen; and during the weekend of January 12 and 13 thieves stole items and broke down a door. The total cost of these actions exceeded £1,000.

“These actions involved the police who advised the installation of CCTV.”

York House Centre is a youth, community, and arts centre that was originally built in the 1840s as a family house. It became a popular youth club in the 1960s. After a period of decline and neglect it was taken over by the charity, and the trustees now say it has an annual footfall of 50,000.

The trustees add: “We consider that this application is necessary to secure the continuing viability of the building and the charity and we have been careful to protect the specific architectural features described in the 1976 listing.

“We do not believe that the application is therefore harmful to the building in any way; and it is of public benefit.”

Michael Moutrie, as the planning applicant, has also asked for listed building consent to install 13 wooden boards with scenes of Stony Stratford at the centre.

The council has told the trustees that listed building consent for the mural is “is likely to be granted” but they add, and to paraphrase, not to bet on it until it has gone through the council’s procedures.

This application and others are now open for public comments on the Milton Keynes Council planning portal.

