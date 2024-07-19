Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of Milton Keynes City Council have voted unanimously to pass a motion to support a ceasefire in Gaza, nine months after the conflict began.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposing the motion, Councillor Robin Bradburn said: “It is with a degree of sadness I move this motion. The events in Gaza have pulled all of our heart strings. We debated this issue back in October last year when the leader of the council tabled an emergency motion. We were in fact one of the first councils in the country to debate these issues. We now note that after nine months the situation in Gaza has escalated to a scale that a further direct motion is necessary. In October 2023 the situation was new and fast moving. It is clear we are now in a situation which really does cry out for an immediate ceasefire.

“It cannot be right that a hospital or a school becomes a military target based on some intelligence that a terrorist group may be there or nearby, which then becomes a bomb site.”The council originally debated an emergency motion back in October, at the start of the assault, however it was not passed. A petition was presented to the council in January this year on behalf of the local community calling for a ceasefire, which again was rejected. In May, on Nakba Day, local campaigners were removed from the public gallery in the council chambers for speaking up and calling for a ceasefire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the motion this week, Cabinet Leader Councillor Pete Marland said: “I think over the past few months it has become increasingly clear that the government of Israel are not keeping to international law and they will have to answer in the international court, particularly the prime minister of Israel, for the actions that have taken place over the past few years.”Huge numbers of residents from all faiths and backgrounds, devastated by the horror and destruction being wrought on innocent Palestinians, have been campaigning tirelessly to encourage Milton Keynes councillors and MPs to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to stop further loss of civilian life.

Milton Keynes Council offices.

With the latest death toll estimate being more than 186,000 people and rising, activists who attended the meeting believe the council needs to do more.

Activist and resident Fatima Shamsi said: “The council vote to pass a ceasefire motion today feels like a hollow victory. We have been campaigning tirelessly for months for our elected representatives in Milton Keynes to stand up for what’s right and have been shunned and derided. In that time the lives of thousands of men, women, elders and children have been destroyed. Every second counts. The council must do more to show that we are a city that does not support genocide.”

She added she hoped local MP for Emily Darlington would pressure Parliament to push for an immediate ceasefire, the end of arms sales to Israel, the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors for aid and provisions, and the restoration of water and electricity to Gaza.