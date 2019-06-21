Milton Keynes Council appoint new deputy chief executive

MK Council have appointed a new deputy chief executive.

Tracey Aldworth will take up the role in September, from her current role as corporate director at Aylesbury Vale District Council.

She was start on an initial salary of £127,000, with a relocation allowance of up to £8,000.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland, who led the appointment panel, said: “Tracey’s appointment was a unanimous decision by the panel.

“We were all impressed by her depth of knowledge and experience, and she’s very well respected in local government and across the region.”

The appointment follows a major restructure of the council’s former leadership team earlier in 2019 which saved £340,000.