Milton Keynes family of seven slam council for not giving them a bigger house

A couple whose five children are crammed into one bedroom in a small flat have blasted the council for not giving them a bigger home.

Christine Bullen and Damien Hopkins moved into the third floor flat in Bletchley nine years ago when they had just one small child.

Since then their family has expanded and Christine says life is a daily struggle.

“There is just not enough room for everyone to live comfortably. And there is no lift or anywhere to store buggies. It’s a nightmare.”

She is a full time mum to Malakai, aged nine, Lacy, eight, Kaleb, six, Henley, 4 and two-year-old Zachery.

Little Henley is autistic and needs specialist equipment, while Malakai has hip problems and struggles with the stairs, she said.

She and Damien, who is unemployed, have complained to MK Council constantly about the overcrowding and the state of the Stirling House flat.

“They say if we want to move we will have to do a mutual exchange with another tenant. But we’ve been on the exchange list for years and not one person has been interested in this place.”

Christine and Damien have filled the children’s room with bunk beds and beds, and say there is scarcely room for the children to move.

We feel the council is ignoring us,” said Christine. “All we want is a bigger, more suitable home. Is that really too much to ask?”

The family together

A spokesman for MK Council said: "Our neighbourhoods team is aware of this and will reach out to the family to see how we can help.