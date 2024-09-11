The three Labour MPs covering constituencies across Milton Keynes have all voted against a motion to block cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners.

The Government won the vote in Parliament yesterday by 348 votes to 228 - meaning payments will only be given to the poorest pensioners.

The Citizen has approached the Milton Keynes Labour Party for a comment on Chris Curtis, Emily Darlington and Callum Anderson voting against the motion, a move that has been described as ‘disappointing’ by the Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC) Conservative Group.

‘It is disappointing that our three newly elected MPs voted in support of these measures, failing to stand up for the thousands of pensioners that they represent,’ said Shazna Muzammil, leader of the MKCC Conservative Group.

‘Their choice today to cut off this allowance represents not only a departure from their promises but also a disregard for the needs of our most vulnerable citizens.

‘The Labour Government, who were once staunch advocates for universal winter fuel payments, are now opting for a restricted approach that detriments 33,000 pensioners here in Milton Keynes alongside millions of others around the country.’

Asked about winter fuel payments at Prime Minister’s Questions today, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the party would ‘put mitigations and impacts in place.’

When pressed by leader of the opposition Rishi Sunak, Starmer did not commit to publishing an impact assessment on the cuts.

Instead, he repeated previous criticisms of the Conservatives, accusing them of leaving a ‘£22 billion pound black hole’ in the public’s finances.

The House of Lords are set to debate the measures this afternoon.