Milton Keynes MP backs new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mark Lancaster has backed new Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was installed as Prime Minister today.

Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt in the race for Conservative Party leadership, claiming 66.4 per cent of the vote to take over from Theresa May.

Mr Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North, said he hopes Johnson can unite the country.

He tweeted: "Congratulations to @BorisJohnson on his election as the new @Conservatives leader! It's time to unite the country, deliver Brexit and defeat Jeremy Corbyn. #BackBoris"