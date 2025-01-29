Milton Keynes MP calls for all domestic abuse victims to get 10 days of paid 'safe leave' from work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A city MP has co-sponsored a new bill to give victims of domestic abuse the right to take 10 days of paid ‘safe leave’.

The bill, if it becomes law, will help the estimated 2.1 million people in the UK that are living with abuse.

Emily Darlington MP for MK Central, has co-sponsored the bill, which comes from Gloucester MP Alex McIntyre.

Aleady through to its second reading, the new legislation would give victims and survivors of domestic abuse ten days off work on full pay to deal with issues such as getting to a place of safety, arranging childcare, and attending court hearings or police interviews.

Emily Darlington MP

Mr McIntyre told the House of Commons earlier this month that currently victims need to take sick leave or holiday to carry out many of these tasks. This means they often risk falling foul of company sickness policies and ultimately finding themselves without employment just when they nee dfinancial security the most.

He has described domestic abuse as a “national emergency”, saying: “Every MP will have been contacted by women and men in their constituencies who have suffered domestic abuse at some point in their lives, often with harrowing stories and stories about how difficult it was to leave.”

He added: “Research from Women’s Aid estimates that fleeing an abuser and building a new life costs the survivor around £50,000. Introducing paid safe leave in the UK is a step towards a more open conversation between those experiencing domestic abuse and their employers and a move towards a more just, compassionate and equal society.”

In co-sponsoring this bill, Emily Darlington said: “Being a victim of Domestic Abuse will often lead to missed work especially when victims are trying to flee a dangerous situation. Being able to talk to your employer and get those days off can be the difference between being able to leave and build a new life or being stuck in an abusive relationship that can put your life at risk.

I’m very proud to be co-sponsoring such an important Bill.”

The Bill will now be debated again in the House of Commons on Friday June 20.