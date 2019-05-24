Milton Keynes MP pays tribute to Theresa May

Mark Lancaster has paid tribute to departing Prime Minister Theresa May, calling her a pleasure to work with.

The PM this morning (Friday) announced her decision to step down next month after pressure from the 1922 Committee.

Mr Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North since 2005, paid tribute to Mrs May on Twitter this afternoon.

Theresa May

He wrote: "A very moving speech from the PM. She has given everything for the country during a difficult time. It’s been a pleasure to work for her. Thank you, Theresa May."