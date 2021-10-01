Milton Keynes Progressive Alliance calls for action on falling GP numbers

The Milton Keynes Progressive Alliance is calling on the government to get a grip on the shortage of full-time GPs which has fallen by 7% in the past five years.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “The Tory government have failed to increase GP numbers in Milton Keynes, making it hard to get an appointment when you need one.

“This is not a new issue, or one just brought about because of Covid. This has been an issue for years, and it is massively impacting people’s health and wait times in Milton Keynes.”

During August, while 39% of face-to-face appointments were booked for the same day, 57% of appointments in the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes area were booked for between one day or 28 days’ time. Just under 5% of appointments were booked for more than 28 days away.