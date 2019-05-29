Milton Keynes votes for Brexit in European Elections

The Brexit Party gathered the most votes in Milton Keynes in last week’s European Elections.

Some 20,617 people voted for Nigel Farage’s party, giving them a majority of more than 6,000 over second favourites, the Liberal Democrats.

Nigel Farage

Third was the Labour Party with 8,707 votes and next was the Green Party with 6,802.

The Conservatives came fifth with 5,675 voted.

Change UK - The Independent Group got the vote of 2,477 v people in Milton Keynes , while 1,626 voted for UKIP.

The turnout in Milton Keynes was 34 per cent.

Results in Milton Keynes went into the South East England electoral region, where The Brexit Party won four MEPs, the Liberal Democrats three, and Conservatives, Labour and Greens secured one apiece.