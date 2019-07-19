Minute’s silent tribute to former Milton Keynes councillor Mike O’Sullivan

Councillors have praised the life of former Loughton Park representative, Labour’s Mike O’Sullivan, who has died.

Mr O’Sullivan served on Milton Keynes Council from May 1998 to May 2002, including a stint as a member of the ruling Cabinet, with then leader, Norman Miles.

Milton Keynes Council

Cllr Miles, speaking at the full council on Wednesday following a minute’s silence, said: “Mike had a lot of character and he did have vision. He was the Cabinet member for environment and transport and wanted to get people to use public transport.

“He pushed hard and never minded pushing on this issue.”

Cllr Miles joked that despite speaking for the environment, Mr O’Sullivan drove a smoky diesel car. “He was a good servant to Milton Keynes Council, and this is a sad day.”

Mr O’Sullivan had also been chairman of civic watchdog MK Forum.