More than 30,000 families In Milton Keynes to benefit from £650 Cost Of Living payment

Households will receive the first of two cost of living instalments totalling £650 from July 14, with the second instalment being paid from the autumn.

In addition 20,300 individuals in Milton Keynes are set to benefit from the Government’s £150 disability top-up payment in September.

Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I understand how tough the global Cost Of Living crisis is for families across Milton Keynes so I’m delighted to see so many individuals and families most in need are set to benefit from this Government’s support.

Milton Keynes MPs Iain Stewart (left) and Ben Everitt

“With more than 30,000 families receiving the £650 Cost Of Living payment, over 20,000 individuals benefiting from the disability top-up payment and 95,890 households eligible for the £150 Council Tax rebate I hope the burden of the Cost Of Living can be eased.

“This Conservative Government has shown during the pandemic and now that it will act to support those most in need when times are tough.”

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, added: "While it is impossible for any government to solve every problem, the priority of this Conservative Government is to help the millions of families struggling with the cost of living.

"That is why I am pleased to learn that 30,100 families in Milton Keynes will benefit from the Government’s £650 cost of living payment.

"This is alongside the 20,300 individuals in Milton Keynes who are set to benefit from the Government’s £150 disability top-up payment."

This Cost Of Living support is on top of £400 households have received to help with energy bills and changes to the Universal Credit taper rate and work allowances worth £1,000 a year on average for working claimants and a rise in the National Living Wage to £9.50 an hour.

The £150 Council Tax rebate introduced earlier this year would have benefited 95,890 properties in Bands A-D in Milton Keynes. MK Council was also given further government funding to support vulnerable families who do not live in Bands A-D properties.