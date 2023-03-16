MPs welcome extra £1million funding to help vulnerable families in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council is to receive almost £1 million as part of the government’s Supporting Families Fund.

This latest round of funding, covering 2023-24, is to ensure skilled keyworkers continue to provide tailored support to the most vulnerable families across Milton Keynes.

The keyworkers help vulnerable families tackle issues around housing insecurity, poor education attainment and substance misuse offering help to turn their lives around.

MPs, Iain Stewart (MK South), left, and Ben Everitt (MK North)

Iain Stewart MP for MK South, said: “The Conservatives have made huge progress improving outcomes for families but sadly there are still families struggling with insecure housing, substance misuse and other challenges.

“That is why I am delighted the Supporting Families Programmes is being expanded into its tenth year so vulnerable families in Milton Keynes South will benefit from a share of £980,500 funding to provide tailored keyworker support to help them turn their lives round.

“Through Covid and cost of living challenges, the Conservative Government has targeted support at those who need it most – only the Conservatives can deliver for the most vulnerable in our society.”

Ben Everitt MP for MK North, added: "A core Conservative value is a focus on families so I'm really encouraged to see the Government continuing to support families who are struggling with substance misuse, insecure housing or a range of other challenges and issues.