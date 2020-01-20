Neighbours fail to stop HMO in the midst of their Milton Keynes close

Neighbours in a close-knit Milton Keynes community have failed in their attempt to stop a family house being used as a HMO.

Michael Odendaal, of Odendaal Homes, in Luton, has been given permission to continue using the property in Quadrans Close, Pennyland, as a five-bedroomed house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Quadrans Close, Milton Keynes

The close only has 13 properties but six of the neighbours submitted objections to the retrospective application for permission. Great Linford Parish Council also opposed the plan.

One of the objectors wrote: “In the past, another property in the close has operated with multiple renters.

“We endured problems with car parking congestion, noise at unsocial hours as they worked on different shifts.

“As a result, we had very late and very early arrivals and departures in cars and in some cases taxis, honking horns to collect their passengers.

“We also had instances of drunkenness and noise nuisance on occasion.

“It was clear the tenants did not feel the same sense of belonging and responsibility to the local community as homeowners, which is characteristic of a transient group.”

But council planners, who permitted the application with conditions, said HMOs “will be approved where they would not create an over concentration”.

They worked out that the HMO would mean a concentration of 28 per cent. Their policy allows 35 per cent.

And they say as there are no other HMOs within 50 metres, it would avoid “sandwiching” of other properties.

Planning officers have set conditions for a plan to be made for five cars to be parked on the driveway, and for a plan to control noise.