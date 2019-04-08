New church hall for town in Milton Keynes

A church has been given permission to knock down and replace a community hall in Newport Pagnell.

The United Reformed Church, off High Street, is a protected historic building but Milton Keynes Council planners have decided that works to the church hall next door would not affect it.

Aerial image of the URC site in Newport Pagnell

The plans will see the development of a new hall with meeting rooms to be used by the church and the wider community of the town.

Council planners have also approved 38 flats in two three storey blocks at an area of land known as Parcel E, in Fen Street, Brooklands, in Milton Keynes.

The developer, Places for People Developments Ltd, will be able to build a block with 23 market flats and a block with 15 affordable units. Sixteen of the flats will be one-bed apartments, with 22 having two beds.

Other planning decisions made by MK Council last week include:

Non material amendment to application 16/00125/REM for the parapets to b1a, b2 and b3 to be reduced by 600mm, goods access relocated, louvre panels introduced over shop doors, Sainsbury’s signage subject to planning, roof canopy omitted, louvered doors. Land At Brooklands, Newport Road, Broughton, Milton Keynes. Permitted.

Certificate of lawfulness implementation of planning permission for amendments to retail park. Tesco Car Park, Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes. Approved.

Certificate of lawfulness for a single storey rear extension. 7 Annes Grove, Great Linford, Milton Keynes, MK14 5DR. Approved.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 11 (tree protection) and 12 (root protection) attached to planning permission 19/00091/FULMMA.

Lomond House, 17 The Green, Woughton On The Green, Milton Keynes, MK6 3BE. Conditions discharged.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge condition 13 (private and adopted road lighting and illumination layout, aspect ecology review of lighting attached to planning permission 18/00735/FUL. Land Off Ladbroke Grove, Monkston Park, Milton Keynes. Permitted.

Advertisement consent for car park management signage – 19 signs mounted on lighting columns, signage poles or on the wall of the buildings signage is of 2 sizes, 800mm x 600mm and 600mm x 600mm. Holiday Inn Milton Keynes, East London Road, Moulsoe, Newport Pagnell, MK16 0JA. Permitted.

Retention of car park management system – ANPR and associated signage. Holiday Inn Milton Keynes East, London Road, Moulsoe, Newport Pagnell, MK16 0JA. Permitted.

Resubmission of change of use of stable building to dwelling (approved under ref: 18/00651/FUL), alterations to front elevation and incorporation of approved stable extension into dwelling (ref: 04/00825/FUL). Land At Cromwell Stables, Woburn Sands Road, Bow Brickhill. Permitted.

Listed building consent for the affixing of two parking restriction signs to the exterior wall. Holiday Inn Milton Keynes East, London Road, Moulsoe, Newport Pagnell, MK16 0JA. Permitted.

Two eternal Treat Street signs. Unit H1, Stadium Way East, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST. Permitted.

Tree Preservation Order consent for – Removal of all significant deadwood and hanging branches which are encroaching on the telephone wires to T1 (Yew). Removal of all significant deadwood to T2 (Yew) and T3 (Sycamore). Crown reduction of 2m to T5 (Holly). Fell T6 (Sycamore). Removal of limb in addition to the significant deadwood and crown reduction to T7 (Hornbeam). Removal of hanging deadwood and raising of the crown to T8 (Beech) which is overhanging the car park. Crown reduction of 4m to T9 (Silver Birch). School House, Old Wolverton Road, Old Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5NH. Permitted.

Installation of replacement refrigeration equipment and associated works including the installation of 2 no. bollards and the erection of a timber fence.

130 Dunthorne Way Grange Farm Milton Keynes MK8 0LW. Permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of conditions 6 (hard and soft landscaping); 7 (ground condition assessment); 9 (drainage strategy) and 10 (cycle and bin storage) attached to planning permission 18/00798/FUL. St Augustines RC Church, Langcliffe Drive, Heelands, Milton Keynes, MK13 7PL. Split decision: some conditions met, others not.

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of conditions 7 (bus gate) and 8 (redway link) attached to planning permission 17/03283/REM. Site South East of Elmswell Gate, Towergate, Milton Keynes. Conditions discharged.