New climate change group to lead attempt to make Milton Keynes the greenest city in the world

Eco-warriors, residents, businesses, and scientists will be called on to have their say on how Milton Keynes can become the greenest city in the world.

Milton Keynes Council has set up a special group – which will include Green party campaigner Alan Francis – and will examine what needs to be done to hit ambitious targets to tackle climate change.

Milton Keynes Council wants the city to be the greenest in the world

Mr Francis, a candidate at the local elections in May, said: “I have accepted an invitation to join the council’s new Climate Change Task and Finish Group, a cross-party advisory group.

“Having been campaigning on these issues for more than 30 years I hope to be able to offer my expertise and experience to advise and scrutinise the council as it develops its Sustainability Strategy Action Plan.”

Between October and March 2020 the council’s new group will hold a series of public meetings to delve into all aspects of its work. Other experts will be co-opted on to the committee.

Councillors want to see what the council can do, and what it can encourage, to cut carbon emissions. It already has a policy to become carbon neutral by 2030, as well as to become the greenest city in the world.

Progress towards the first public meeting of the group in October was reported to the council’s Scrutiny Management Committee on Wednesday (Sept 4).

A report to councillors said: “Action on climate change is required to safeguard the quality of life of current and future generations.

“The implementation of the changes required to ensure the council meets its commitment for Milton Keynes to be carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon negative by 2050 will require a significant shift in the current practices and behaviours of individuals and organisations.

“The recommendations of the Task and Finish Group have the potential to significantly influence how the Council operates in terms of the actions it will

need to undertake to meet the reduction in carbon emissions goal.”