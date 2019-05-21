"New council houses are not welcome here," say residents in Milton Keynes

Plans to build nine new council houses on a green space in Bletchley have angered residents.

MK Council says the homes are needed to ease the city’s current housing crisis.

The land at Bletchley

But residents say the Warwick Road site, which is owned by the council and was once a children’s play area, should be preserved for the community and wildlife to enjoy.

The space, which houses bats and red kites, is a through route for people walking to school, and is popular with dog walkers.

“It is a rural space that is used daily, particularly by the young and elderly and people with mobility problems who can’t access green space further afield,” said protestor Paul Davies.

Campaigners have now formed an action group and are putting up banners around the site.

Lead housing councillor Nigel Long admitted this week the site was “not great” to build on.

But he said the area was not designation for protection under the Neighbourhood Plan and it represented “value for money” for the council to build on its own land.

“Last Friday there were 786 homeless families in temporary accommodation. We are seeking to resolve the housing crisis facing Bletchley and MK by building and buying council houses,” he said.

"I make no apologies for trying to solve the problems facing thousands of families across Bletchley and Milton Keynes.”