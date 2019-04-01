New drive-thru’ restaurant for Milton Keynes shopping complex

A shopping centre’s owners have been given the green light to turn a mobile phone shop into a drive-through restaurant.

TBL (Milton Keynes) Ltd told MK Council that the Carphone Warehouse unit in the Kingston District Centre is becoming vacant this year when the lease expires.

The Carphone Warehouse site in Kingston

A report compiled by Deloitte says that the Carphone Warehouse site has had declining footfall because of changes in the retail environment. It is also separated from other shops in the Kingston Centre by the car park and Tesco petrol station.

They add that the change to a restaurant/hot food takeaway puts it in line with the nearby Dominos and Starbucks outlets. And they will give the building a “more contemporary feel through the introduction of more glazing”.

The plan leads to the loss of five car parking spaces but council highways experts say this is mitigated by people using the supermarket also using the restaurant.

Cllr Jenni Ferrans had objected to the loss of spaces, and to the potential for litter, but council officers who made the decision said the owner had added an extra bin into the proposal.

In other planning decisions, a Milton Keynes school has been told that it does not need formal approval to place around 802 solar panels on the roof of its two and three-storey buildings.

The Hazeley Academy, in Emperor Drive, Hazeley will be able to generate an estimated 216.54 kWp from the 270W panels, which will be set back from the edge of the roof.

Hunters Farm Shop, off Watling Street, in Little Brickhill, has been told that it does not need prior approval for a 10.3-metre high,41-metree long steel sheet building to house crops and machinery.

Installation of 89.1kW Solar PV system consisting of 330 x JA Solar 270w solar modules installed via a rallied system on pitched rooftops. 15 Dane Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK1 1JQ. Prior approval not required.

Notification of intention to carry out work on up to 53 various trees on the whole estate (Year 2 only ) Year 2 work only. Pomander Crescent, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes, MK7 7NJ. Application withdrawn.

Radio base station comprising a 15m slim-line monopole supporting 3 shrouded antennas, two transmission dishes, one equipment cabinet, one side pod enclosure, one meter cabinet and ancillary development inluding a GPS module. Mobile Base Station, Snelshall Street, H7 To H8, Milton Keynes. Prior approval required and approved.

Change of use from office (B1 use class) to retail (A1 use class). 13 Bodmin Place, Broughton, Milton Keynes, MK10 7DP. Permitted.

Listed building consent to replace an old shed and erect a summerhouse in the curtilage of the property. Shenley Park House, 6 Shenley Park, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, MK5 6AF. Permitted.

Listed building consent for the removal of the chimney. Tickford Abbey Residential Home, Priory Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 9AJ. Permitted.

Retrospective application for Listed Building Consent for internal alterations in relation to the change of use of former residential care facility (Use Class C2) to restaurant and bar (Use Class A3/A4). The Cherry Tree Pub, 3 High Street, Olney, MK46 4EB. Permitted.

Re-submission of 18/02501/FUL; for development of two houses & associated garaging at land of Walton Road, Wavendon. Land Adjacent To 80 Walton Road, Wavendon, Milton Keynes, MK17 8LW. Permitted.

Single-storey side extension; erection of a timber entrance arbor; erection of boundary walls within car park, extension to car park and minor external works. The Wavendon Arms, 2 Newport Road, Wavendon, Milton Keynes, MK17 8LJ. Permitted.

Bella Italia has been given permission for a new replacement external pod/ extension with retractable roof and screens to south east external elevation at 12 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes.