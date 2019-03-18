New Hindu temple planned in Milton Keynes

Plans for a new Hindu temple and community hall in Milton Keynes have been lodged with the council.

A London company called SHITAL, from Wembley, has applied to build an 894-sq-m two floor building on Milton Keynes Community Foundation land to the east of St Agnes Way, in Tattenhoe.

Site of a planned new Hindu temple

It would be for the Shirdi Saibaba sect which teaches love and unity, and be open from 8am to 8.30pm every day of the year.

Planning documents lodged with Milton Keynes Council show it would be constructed from recycled steel shipping containers, and painted with marine paint.

SHITAL has already carried out one door to door meet and greet and two indoor public consultation exercises for the plan, which would be near to Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion.

Parking, or the lack of it, has appeared as an issue. One local resident wrote: “Great addition to the community. Looking forward to activities to enhance the area. Will be good to have an occupied building which will add to security in the area. Extra parking will be great. Parking is an issue, not enough.”

SHITAL responded, saying there is overspill parking on the residential streets by parents picking and dropping their children at the nearby Giles Brook Primary School. Meetings have been held with Tattenhoe Pavilion, and Giles Brook Primary School. SHITAL, in its online documents, says: “SHITAL has offered the use of the allocated car parking spaces to parents doing the school run as well as to Tattenhoe Pavilion as an overspill car park on event days.

“The offer of the use of the additional spaces will be distributed to parents by Giles Brook School and event day attendees by Tattenhoe Pavilion.”

Other planning applications include the construction of a six storey hotel for • ™VUR Village Trading No 1 of up to 7,711 sqm gross floorspace with associated leisure, car parking and landscaping. It’s on a now vacant plot at the North Western Development, Woodlands Business Park, Breckland, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes, MK14 6EY.

Other applications:

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of conditon 8 (Details of Pedestrian Connections) attached to planning permission 18/01608/REM Open for comment icon. Site South of Hales Folly Farm, Long Street Road, Hanslope.

New secure additional car park area with additional lighting columns and security fencing to match existing. Interchange Park, 4 Plover Close, Newport Pagnell, MK16 9PS.

Details submitted pursuant fo discharge of condition 19 (soft landscaping works) attached to planning permission 17/00967/OUTEIS Open for comment icon. Newlands Site G, Frobisher Gate, Newlands, Milton Keynes.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 4 (Sample Panel), condition 10 (Lighting Scheme), condition 11 (Landscaping Scheme), condition 12 (Boundary Treatments), condition 13 (Play Area), condition 16 (Sustainability Statement) and condition 17 (Estate Roads and Footways) attached to planning permission 18/01608/REM. Site South of Hales Folly Farm, Long Street Road, Hanslope.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge Condition C21 attached to planning permission 16/02937/OUT (Surface Finishes, Highway Construction Details Private Surfaces Plan). Site South of Hales Folly Farm, Long Street Road, Hanslope.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 7 (Materials) attached to planning permission 16/03503/FUL, Land To The West of 11 North Square, Newport Pagnell.

Notification of a proposed installation of a telementry kiosk. Redway Wo06 Wolverton.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge Condition 3 attached to planning application 18/00917/FUL (External cladding made of 60 per cent recycled wood and 40 per cent recycled polyethylene, in grey). The Barn, 1A School Lane, Loughton, Milton Keynes. MK5 8AT.

Certificate of lawfulness for a change of use for the garage from living space to small beauty and nail treatment room. 39 St Catherines Avenue, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 5EG.

Listed building consent for single storey rear extension and raising the roof over existing kitchen. The Old Post Office, Clifton Road, Newton Blossomville, Bedford, MK43 8AN.

Single storey rear extension and raising the roof over existing kitchen. The Old Post Office, Clifton Road, Newton Blossomville, Bedford, MK43 8AN.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 3 (Historic Record) attached to planning permission 18/02173/LBC. United Reformed Church Hall, High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AD.

Stepped footbridge over railway and improvements to alternate, at-grade, crossing route. Approximately 200M East of Woburn Sands Train Station.

Change of use from Office to Beauty therapy and aesthetic beauty salon (Not Hair), including internal building adjustments only. 7 Bassett Court, Newport Pagnell, MK16 0JN.

Pror notification for the installation of solar photovoltaic equipment. Tesco, Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5RJ.