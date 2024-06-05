New polling suggests change in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury Vale following 2024 General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buckinghamshire’s ‘blue wall’ will crumble in the general election, according to a poll which estimates that four Conservative MPs will be ousted by Labour.

Tory candidates Steve Baker (Wycombe), Rob Butler (Aylesbury), Iain Stewart (Buckingham and Bletchley) and Ben Everitt (Milton Keynes North) will all lose their seats, according to new YouGov poll.

The polling company also forecasts that Conservative candidate Johnny Luk will lose to Labour in the newly created Milton Keynes Central constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberal Democrat Sarah Green is set to hold onto Chesham and Amersham, while Conservatives Joy Morrissey and Greg Smith are expected to win their respective areas of Beaconsfield and the newly formed Mid Buckinghamshire constituency.

Ben Everitt's seat could be in jeopardy according to new polling

The projection for Buckinghamshire’s eight seats is part of YouGov’s new multi-level regression and post-stratification (MRP) model, which uses polling data.

The MRP is not a ‘prediction’ of the July 4 election, according to the firm, but instead is an estimate of the results if an election was held today.

Modelled on responses from 53,334 adults in England and Wales, and 5,541 in Scotland, it predicts a Labour majority of 194 seats for Keir Starmer’s party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would be the second largest majority in UK political history after that achieved by former Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin in the 1924 general election.

If an election were held now, Labour is projected to win 422 seats across the UK, which would also beat Tony Blair’s landslide for the party in 1997.