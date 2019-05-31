New water sports centre on way to Milton Keynes

A new centre for water sports is on its way to Milton Keynes after the Parks Trust was given the green light to replace buildings at Willen Lake.

The Parks Trust plans, which have been approved by planners at Milton Keynes Council, will see the replacement of the wakeboarding centre at The Promontory, off Brickhill Street.

Willen Lake

There will be a new cafe/restaurant with water sports and aqua park facilities as part of phase two of a masterplan to inject new life and bring more visitors to the beauty spot. The children play area would also be upgraded and the bandstand removed.

“The objective is to create a vibrant promenade along the waterfront by providing better use of and access to the water’s edge,” say Q2 Architects in their design and access statement to the council.

“This would include a new water sports building that improves the quality and size of the current facilities, to include upgraded access from car parking that improves the sense of arrival for visitors.

“The Masterplan identified the promontory to be redeveloped to create a new destination at the tip of the peninsula in the form of a wakeboard centre, café, jetty, public toilets, lawn areas and colourful gardens.”

Among other planning decisions made by MK Council last week were the following:

> Demolition of existing brick built double garage and erection of a four car carport to the front of a listed property. 25 Bradwell Road, Bradville, Milton Keynes, MK13 7AX. Application permitted.

> T1 – Large Ash – Fell G1 – 3x Large Horse Chestnuts – Remove any major deadwood and Reduce the limb which extends overt the road by up to 2 m. Reason – to provide clearance of the road. G2 – Pond Area – Clear the smaller trees leaving a selected 3 -4 trees which will have the crowns raised to 3 m to open the area. Milton Keynes College, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley, MK3 6DR. No objections.

> Erection of a single storey industrial building ancillary to existing operations at Packaged Plant Solutions part of Baxi Heating UK Limited for a temporary 32 month period. 7 – 8 Thornton Chase, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes, MK14 6FD. Permitted.

> Reserved matters application for the approval of appearance, scale and landscaping of the Phase 1 redevelopment of the Intu building, pursuant to 15/01074/OUT. intu Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes. Permitted.

> Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement. 18 Craigmore Avenue, Bletchley, MK3 6HD. Permitted.

> Residential development of eight new dwellings with associated footway link and all ancillary works. Land Opposite Cemetery, The Old Stoneyard, High Street, Lavendon, Olney, MK46 4HA. Permitted.

Applications refused:

> Proposed change of use of highway amenity land to residential garden area, and enclosed with new 2m high timber fencing (retrospective). 10 Chalfont Close, Bradville, Milton Keynes, MK13 7HS. Refused.

> Provision of direct access units, totalling 776 sq.m. 103 Watling Street, Bletchley, MK1 1BN. Refused.

> Change of use from retail (Class A1) to self storage centre (Class B8) plus erection of modular office building; installation of mezzanine floor and external works. 103 Watling Street, Bletchley, MK1 1BN. Refused.

Applications withdrawn:

> Change of use from B8 TO D1. 7 Blundells Road, Bradville, Milton Keynes, MK13 7HA. Withdrawn.