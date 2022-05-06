No change at the top as Milton Keynes election results are announced

No party has been able to take overall control and though The Conservative Party remains the largest party on Milton Keynes Council, the Progressive Alliance – a Labour/Lib Democrat coalition - is likely to continue to control the council.

The results for all 19 seats in wards across the Borough are as follows:

Bletchley East – han, Mohammed Delwar, Labour elected 1607 votes;

The election results for Milton Keynes were announced around 4pm this afternoon (6/5)

Bletchley Park- Long, Nigel Matthew, Labour & Co Op Party elected 1744 votes;

Bletchley West – Legg, Mick, Labour & Co Op Party elected with 1834 votes;

Bradwell – Exon, Rex, Liberal Democrat elected 1769 votes;

Broughton – Crooks, Sam, Liberal Democrat elected 1971 votes;

Campbell Park & Old Woughton – Oguntola, Nana, Liberal Democrat elected 1712 votes;

Central Milton Keynes – Priestley, Moriah Nkechinyere Adaku, Labour eleted 1365 votes;

Danesborough & Walton – Hopkins, David George, Conservative elected 1764 votes;

Loughton & Shenley - Mahendran, Shanika Caitlin, Labour & Co Op party elected 2145 votes;

Monkston – Ferrans, Jennifer Margaret Patricia, Liberal Democrats elected 1540 votes;

Newport Pagnell North & Hanslope – Andrews, Liam Jack, Conservative elected 1655 votes;

Newport Pagnell South – Carr, Andy, Liberal Democrat elected 1620 votes;

Olney – Geary, Peter James, Conservative elected 1620 votes;

Shenley Brook End Cannon - Peter Paul, Liberal Democrat elected 1487 votes;

Stantonbury – Khan, Naseem, Labour elected 1840 votes;

Stony Stratford – Wilson-Marklew, Jennifer Mcelvie, Labour elected 2295 votes ;

Tattenhoe – Muzammil, Fathima Shazna, Conservative elected 1167 votes;

Wolverton – Middleton, Robert James, Labour elected 2051 votes;

Woughton & Fishermead – McQuillan, Amber Teagan, Labour elected 1689 votes.

> One third of the unitary council is elected each year on a three-year rotation, followed by a year without an election.

The council has had no single party in overall control since 2006 and before Thursday's voting it was being run by a coalition between Labour and Liberal Democrats.