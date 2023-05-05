No party majority means no change for Milton Keynes as 2023 election results announced

No party majority means no change for Milton Keynes as the 2023 election results are announced.

The people of MK took to the polls yesterday and the counts have been taking place with results trickling through across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Votes were cast on 20 of the 57 seats on the unitary authority.

Milton Keynes

And the results have been announced with no party majority meaning no change.

Labour had 12 councillors elected in the 2023 results, five up on the last local elections. That brings the total number of Labour councillors to 25 overall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conservatives saw just two councillors elected in the 2023 results, six fewer than the last elections. That brings the total number of Tory councillors to 17.

Lib Dems saw six councillors elected, up one from the last elections and bringing their total to 15 councillors overall.

Bletchley East

Darlington, EmilyLabour and Co-operative Party

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elected with 1602 votes

Bletchley Park

Ahmad, WaqasLabour and Co-operative Party

Elected with 1427 votes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bletchley West

Townsend, Lauren JaneLabour and Co-operative Party

Elected with 1412 votes

Bradwell

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bradburn, Robin MartinLiberal Democrat Focus Team

Elected with 1652 votes

Broughton

Bradburn, KerrieLiberal Democrat Focus Team

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elected with 2093 votes

Campbell Park & Old Woughton

Trendall, PaulLiberal Democrat Focus Team

Elected with 1695 votes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Central Milton Keynes

Kendrick, Darron JamesLabour Party

Elected with 1201 votes

Petchey, Martin RonaldLabour Party

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elected with 1080 votes

Danesborough & Walton

Bailey, Tracey AndreaLabour Party

Elected with 1617 votes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loughton & Shenley

McBride, Brigid SarahLabour Party

Elected with 1652 votes

Monkston

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adewale, BenLiberal Democrats

Elected with 1270 votes

Newport Pagnell North & Hanslope

Andrew, Alison Margaret MacKenzie

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Conservatives

Elected with 1628 votes

Newport Pagnell South

Carr, JaneLiberal Democrat Focus Team

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elected with 1475 votes

Olney

Whitworth, DebbieLabour Party

Elected with 1903 votes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shenley Brook End

Bell, Sophie AnnLiberal Democrat Focus Team

Elected with 1184 votes

Stantonbury

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brown, Stephen MichaelLabour Party

Elected with 1756 votes

Stony Stratford

Nayee, Akash DipakLabour Party

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elected with 1872 votes

Tattenhoe

Lancaster, James JustinLocal Conservatives

Elected with 1329 votes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolverton

Marland, PeterLabour and Co-operative Party

Elected with 1959 votes

Woughton & Fishermead

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smith, SueLabour Party

Elected with 1382 votes

You can see the results by ward, a breakdown of the share of the vote and the political make-up of MK City Council on its website.