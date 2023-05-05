No party majority means no change for Milton Keynes as 2023 election results announced
The results have been revealed
No party majority means no change for Milton Keynes as the 2023 election results are announced.
The people of MK took to the polls yesterday and the counts have been taking place with results trickling through across the country.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Votes were cast on 20 of the 57 seats on the unitary authority.
And the results have been announced with no party majority meaning no change.
Labour had 12 councillors elected in the 2023 results, five up on the last local elections. That brings the total number of Labour councillors to 25 overall.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Conservatives saw just two councillors elected in the 2023 results, six fewer than the last elections. That brings the total number of Tory councillors to 17.
Lib Dems saw six councillors elected, up one from the last elections and bringing their total to 15 councillors overall.
Bletchley East
Darlington, EmilyLabour and Co-operative Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elected with 1602 votes
Bletchley Park
Ahmad, WaqasLabour and Co-operative Party
Elected with 1427 votes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bletchley West
Townsend, Lauren JaneLabour and Co-operative Party
Elected with 1412 votes
Bradwell
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bradburn, Robin MartinLiberal Democrat Focus Team
Elected with 1652 votes
Broughton
Bradburn, KerrieLiberal Democrat Focus Team
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elected with 2093 votes
Campbell Park & Old Woughton
Trendall, PaulLiberal Democrat Focus Team
Elected with 1695 votes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Central Milton Keynes
Kendrick, Darron JamesLabour Party
Elected with 1201 votes
Petchey, Martin RonaldLabour Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elected with 1080 votes
Danesborough & Walton
Bailey, Tracey AndreaLabour Party
Elected with 1617 votes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Loughton & Shenley
McBride, Brigid SarahLabour Party
Elected with 1652 votes
Monkston
Advertisement
Advertisement
Adewale, BenLiberal Democrats
Elected with 1270 votes
Newport Pagnell North & Hanslope
Andrew, Alison Margaret MacKenzie
Advertisement
Advertisement
Local Conservatives
Elected with 1628 votes
Newport Pagnell South
Carr, JaneLiberal Democrat Focus Team
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elected with 1475 votes
Olney
Whitworth, DebbieLabour Party
Elected with 1903 votes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shenley Brook End
Bell, Sophie AnnLiberal Democrat Focus Team
Elected with 1184 votes
Stantonbury
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brown, Stephen MichaelLabour Party
Elected with 1756 votes
Stony Stratford
Nayee, Akash DipakLabour Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elected with 1872 votes
Tattenhoe
Lancaster, James JustinLocal Conservatives
Elected with 1329 votes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wolverton
Marland, PeterLabour and Co-operative Party
Elected with 1959 votes
Woughton & Fishermead
Advertisement
Advertisement
Smith, SueLabour Party
Elected with 1382 votes
You can see the results by ward, a breakdown of the share of the vote and the political make-up of MK City Council on its website.
You can follow the results from all over the country live as they come in via our Local Democracy reporting service partnership with our colleagues at the BBC.