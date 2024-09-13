A petition calling for the recall of a Milton Keynes MP following her vote against a motion to block cuts to winter fuel payments has been launched.

The petition has been started on the change.org platform against Milton Keynes Central’s Labour Member of Parliament Emily Darlington, who voted against proposals to block cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners.

The petition was started by constituent Irving Grayson who writes: ‘I am one of the countless British citizens personally affected by the recent cut in Winter Fuel Allowance (WFA).

‘Like my wife, many of you in Milton Keynes depend on this annual payment to afford heating during the harsh winter months.

‘Despite being a lifeline for millions, our MP for Central Milton Keynes heartlessly voted to cut WFA, undermining the very constituents who put her in office.

‘As constituents, we have the power to demand better.

‘This is why we are urging you to join us in calling for the recall of the MP for Central Milton Keynes.

‘By signing this petition, you make it clear that we, the people of Central Milton Keynes, demand empathy, consideration, and representation and that our voices will not be ignored.’

The Labour Party won a vote in Parliament on September 10 by 348 votes to 228, meaning winter fuel payments will only be given to the poorest pensioners.

Fellow Labour MPs for the constituencies covering Milton Keynes Chris Curtis and Callum Anderson also voted against the motion.

Explaining her decision on X, Darlington wrote: ‘In making my decision, I read your letters, spoke to experts and listened to the debate in the House of Commons.

‘The people of Milton Keynes Central elected me just two months ago, and they voted for change.

‘They voted to stop politicians gambling with the public purse, and my constituents voted for a grown-up politics that put them first – even if it meant making hard choices.

‘For these reasons I voted with the Government to reform who receives the Winter Fuel Allowance.’