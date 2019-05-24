Permission granted to move a war memorial in Milton Keynes

A memorial to 27 men who were killed in the first world war can be moved, council planners have decided.

The United Reformed Church, in Newport Pagnell, is demolishing an old church hall and applied to move the memorial and create a new commemorative garden for quiet reflection.

Newport Pagnell

Hinton Cook Architects, acting as agents for the church, told Milton Keynes Council that the war memorial, which sits off High Street, dates from 1920 and is dedicated to members of the church who gave their lives during the 1914-18 conflict.

The memorial, a square pedestal with columns and arches, is made of Portland Stone.

The memorial will be removed from the site before construction of the new church building so it can be refurbished by local stonemasons. It will then be re-instated in its new spot after completion.

The following planning decisions have also been made by MK Council.

Approvals were given to the following:

> A tattoo parlour in New Bradwell can be turned into a sandwich shop open from 7am to 6pm, despite a local resident’s fears that it could become a take-away, planners have confirmed. Number 97, Newport Road, has been a video shop and an estate agents in the past and MK Council’s planning department has confirmed a certificate of lawfulness for a change from retail use class A1 to use class A1.

> Non material amendment to application 19/00172/FUL for the installation of an alternative mast design which would be lower in height and smaller in width (25m instead of 30m). Telecommunication Mast, Fastbolt Distributors UK Ltd, Sherbourne Drive, Tilbrook, Milton Keynes. Approved.

> Non material amendment to planning application 16/01769/FUL as per list of changes (181048-Block AB List of NMA Changes). YMCA North Row, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes, MK9 2NL. Application permitted.

> Notification of intention to repollard 21 lime trees. St James Church, Church End, Hanslope, MK19 7LR. No objections.

> Details of surface water drainage attached to planning permission 18/03057/FUL. Little Brickhill Service Station, Watling Street, Little Brickhill, MK17 9NB. Conditions discharged.

> Notification for prior approval for a change of use of agricultural buildings to dwellinghouse (Class C3) Class Q(a). Park Farm, Tathall End, Hanslope, MK19 7NF. Approved.

> Advertisement consent for the installation of replacement illuminated and non illuminated signs and repainting signage to exterior. Bull and Butcher, Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, MK2 2BA. Permitted.

> Certificate of lawfulness for the use of up to 167sq m of the gross floorspace of the unit to be used for and ancillary pet grooming facility / DIY dog wash and/or vets. Jollyes – Milton Keynes, Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes, MK4 4DD. Approved.

> Cedar Clad portable temporary modular building to be used as an outdoor classroom. St Monicas Catholic Primary School, Currier Drive, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes, MK14 6HB. Permitted.

Change of use from A1 (shop) to taxi hire office. 27 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2DR. Permitted.

The following application was refused:

Subdivision of existing dwelling into two dwellings. 52 Rochfords, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes, MK6 5DJ. Refused.

The following applications were withdrawn:

Proposed installation by InstaVolt of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the grounds of Linford Wood Filling Station. Existing area will become two EV charging bays, along with associated equipment. BP Linford Wood Filling Station, Saxon Street H3 To H4, Milton Keynes, MK14 6PB. Withdrawn.

Change of use – from previously Renji Chinese Medicine Centre back to part of the residential dwelling. Renji Chinese Medical Centre, 121 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8HD. Withdrawn.

> Construction of a new dwelling on the site of an existing merchants yard, retainment of existing stone building at rear of site, with other existing building and fences on site to be demolished. 28A Vicarage Road, Bradwell, MK13 9AQ. Withdrawn.