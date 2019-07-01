Plan for 14 flats over business premises in Fullers Slade part of Milton Keynes

A plan has been lodged with the council to build 14 apartments over shop and business premises in Fullers Slade.

The application to Milton Keynes Council is seeking outline permission for the development at the 0.2-hectare site at 76-83 Shearmans.

Shearmans

This and other planning applications are now open for public comment on the MK Council planning portal.

Other applications lodged with the council this week include:

Listed building consent for restraint straps, repairs to parapet walls, replacement of timbers, repairs to flat roof, localised rendering, repainting to external render, repairs to be eroded, replace wooden windows. 16 St John Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8HJ.

Creation of new car park for 60 car parking spaces, realignment of footpath and associated landscaping. Land at Woodlands Business Park, Breckland, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes.

Car park containing 79 car parking spaces. NHBC, 7A Davy Avenue, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8HJ.

Notification of intention to fell two large conifer trees to stump level and replace with 2 apple trees, a ginkgo tree and olive tree. 32 Lower Weald, Calverton, Milton Keynes, MK19 6EQ.

Advertisement consent for five illuminated signs and four non-illuminated signs. 2 Grampian Gate, Winterhill, Milton Keynes, MK6 1BD.