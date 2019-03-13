Plan for 328 flats approved in Central Milton Keynes

Planning permission has been granted for a block of 328 apartments on a former garden centre site opposite the Xscape building and next to a Premier Inn, in Central Milton Keynes.

The Abbeygate Developments proposal for Site D4.4 North, Avebury Boulevard / Secklow Gate had been opposed by CMK Town Council on the grounds of lack of parking spaces in the South 10th Street area.

South 10th Street

However the Development Control Committee, on March 7, was told that the there were enough spaces in the vicinity to be able to cope.

In the village of Hanslope, an outline plan from SiteplanUK LLP for the development of 200 dwelling houses, with all matters reserved, has been refused.

Councillors agreed with their professional officers that the proposal would have a harmful impact on the open character of the countryside on land east of, Eastfield Drive.

Council professional officers have used their delegated powers to make 42 other decisions on planning issues.

They include refusing a BDW Trading Ltd (David Wilson Homes) plan for a wing walls feature to be located at a site development entrance on land south of the A421, in the south east of Milton Keynes.

The developers wanted to build a brick wing wall containing the marketing name, Eagles Rest, facing the highway. Planning officers, in their decision letter to the applicants that the walls would have a name different to the location’s actual name which would cause confusion with existing signs.

Applications approved include:

Non-material amendment to planning permission 16/01664/FUL to make minor internal amendments. 15 William Smith Close, Woolstone, Milton Keynes, MK15 0AN. Permitted.

Non-material amendment to application 18/03041/FUL for the provision of louvres in eastern gable of southern elevation, removal of approved louvres in eastern elevation. Keen House, Wavendon Business Park, Ortensia Drive, Wavendon Gate, Milton Keynes, MK17 8LX. Permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge condition 15 (lighting) attached to planning permission 16/03568/OUT. Former Hewden Plant Hire Ltd, Yardley Road, Olney, MK46 5ED. Conditions discharged.

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of condition 6 (cycle shelter) attached to planning permission 16/03023/FUL. Blakelands, 1 Yeomans Drive, Blakelands, Milton Keynes, MK14 5AN. Conditions discharged.

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of condition 7 (mechanical plant equipment) attached to planning permission 16/00125/REM. Brooklands Square, Fen Street, Brooklands. Conditions discharged.

Prior notification of the erection of an agricultural unit 650 square metres in area for storage of hay, fertiliser and machinery. Bunsty Farm, Hanslope Road, Gayhurst, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8LQ. Prior approval not required.

Prior notification for a proposed single storey rear extension measuring 4.75m from the rear wall of the existing dwelling with a maximum ridge height of 3.96m and a maximum eaves height of 2.59m. 25 Drayton Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 3EL. Prior approval required and approved.

Advertisement consent for one freestanding menu unit for new restaurant development. Site B3.1s, Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes. Permitted.

Demolition of existing rear entrance lobby, utility room and external store. Construction of new single storey rear extension and internal alterations. Providing of internal access for wheelchair use. 16 Castlethorpe Road, Hanslope, Milton Keynes, MK19 7HQ. Permitted.

Single storey side extension. 16 Gladstone Close, Newport Pagnell, MK16 0EU. Permitted.

Loft conversion including a small slate clad dormer and re-covering of roof with natural slate. 42 Cambridge Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5AJ. Permitted.

Advertisement consent for twelve illuminated letters fixed externally to cladding of unit. 775 Witan Gate East, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 2FW. Permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of conditions 8 (ground contamination); 25 (ecology management plan) and 27 (ecology report) attached to planning permission 14/00350/OUTEIS. Land Off of Lower End Road, Wavendon, Milton Keynes, MK17 8DA. Condition discharge – split decision.

Scoreboard to existing roof, to be located in a new dormer type roof extension.

Cricket Pavilion, East Street, Olney, MK46 4DH. Permitted.

Erection of a detached garage; integral garage conversion and first floor side and rear extension. 2 Snaith Crescent, Loughton, Milton Keynes, MK5 8HG. Permitted.

Garage conversion. 27 Port Line Road, Brooklands, Milton Keynes, MK10 7GT. Permitted.

Additional new two storey detached house on the plot of 9 Shipley Road with associated works. 9 Shipley Road, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8BN. Permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of condition 16 (surface water drainage strategy) attached to planning permission 15/02113/FUL. Little Brickhill Service Station, Watling Street, Little Brickhill, Milton Keynes, MK17 9NB. Conditions discharged.

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of conditions 15 (noise monitoring); 16 (written scheme of archaeological investigation); 27 (construction environmental management plan) and 29 (access plan) attached to planning permission 18/00009/MIN. Land To North And East of Lathbury, Northampton Road, Lathbury. Conditions discharged.

Single storey side extension. 1 Muddiford Lane, Furzton, Milton Keynes, MK4 1LS. Permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to the variation of condition 1 (Approved Plans) attached to planning permission 18/01197/FUL. Lomond House, 17 The Green, Woughton On The Green, Milton Keynes, MK6 3BE. Permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 9 (Bat Activity Survey) attached to planning permission 18/00606/FUL. Land East of Barrosa Way And South of Watling Street, Barrosa Way, Whitehouse, Milton Keynes. Conditions discharged.

Single storey extensions to side and rear. 6 Knapp Gate, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, MK5 6DW. Permitted.

Single storey rear extension, conversion and extension of the existing garage and internal re-modelling. 34 Nottingham Grove, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 7WD. Permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to the variation of condition 1 (Approved Plans) attached to planning permission 16/02955/FUL. Old Bunsty, Bunsty Pastures, Hanslope Road, Gayhurst, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8LY. Permitted.

Single storey front extension. Wolverton Lodge, Stratford Road, Wolverton Mill, Milton Keynes, MK12 5NZ. Permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 2 (Time Schedule), condition 3 (Mock Ups), condition 4 (Replacement Material) and condition 5 (Proposed Facades Colour) attached to planning permission 17/01684/FUL.

116 Silbury Arcade, Central Milton Keynes MK9 3BE. Conditions discharged.

Single storey side extension. 5 Illustrious, Brooklands, Milton Keynes, MK10 7FZ. Permitted.

Demolition of existing stable block and erection of one detached dwellinghouse. Associated landscaping and ancillary works. Land Adjacent To Saddlegate, Middle Weald, Calverton. Permitted.

Reserved matters application for the substitution of House types to Plots 12, 13, 20, 45, 46, 47, 50, 53, 55, 79, 85, 87, 95, 97, 98, 111 (approved under 18/01608/REM) in accordance to planning permission 16/02937/OUT. Site South of Hales Folly Farm, Long Street Road, Hanslope. Permitted.

Two storey rear extension and a single storey front extension. 5 Highland Close, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 7PF. Permitted.

Single storey extension to rear of garage. 2 Blue Funnel Grange, Brooklands, Milton Keynes, MK10 7GD. Permitted.

Extension of building following change of use to class C3 to add an additional three floors. Mercury House, Buckingham Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 5JL.

Conditions not discharged:

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of condition 13 (lighting scheme) attached to planning permission 18/00735/FUL. Land Off Ladbroke Grove, Monkston Park, Milton Keynes. Conditions not discharged.

Planning applications refused:

Non-material amendment to application 16/03023/FUL to include sub-station and transformer; amend the layout of service yard to retain three trees; relocate waste compound; amend paving to incorporate EV charging pods and add photovoltaic panels. Blakelands, 1 Yeomans Drive, Blakelands, Milton Keynes. MK14 5AN. Application refused.

Amendments to 18/00737/FUL to enlarge footprint of extension, raise roof ridge height and enlarge garage footprint. 1 The Beeches, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK1 1BJ. Refused.

Outline permission for the erection of one building up to 10,630 sqm for either B1c; B2 and/or B8 uses with ancillary B1 offices, formation of vehicle parking areas, landscaping with associated infrastructure with all matters except for access reserved. Gallagher Logistics Site At Eagle Farm, North Crossley Drive, Magna Park, Milton Keynes. Refused.

Planning applications withdrawn:

Proposed new bungalow in rear garden, demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of new garage and car port. 2 School Lane, Loughton, Milton Keynes, MK5 8AT. Withdrawn.

Listed building consent for a proposed new bungalow in rear garden; demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of new garage and car port. 2 School Lane, Loughton, Milton Keynes, MK5 8AT. Application withdrawn.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 5 attached to planning permission 17/01861/FUL. 6 Hill View, Wolverton Road, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8BE. Application withdrawn.

Two-storey extension to existing care home, comprised of 18 additional bedrooms and two lounge/dining areas. Burlington Hall Care Home, 9 Station Road, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes, MK17 8RR. Application withdrawn.