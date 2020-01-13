Plan to demolish a Burger King and replace it with blocks of flats in Milton Keynes has been withdrawn

A plan to demolish a Burger King and replace it with blocks of flats up to 16 storeys high has been withdrawn.

Adil Catering had wanted to knock down the drive-through restaurant in Albert Street, Bletchley, and replace it with two buildings ranging from eight to 16 storeys for 136 new homes and shops.

The Burger King near Saxon Street, in Bletchley

Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Council had objected because although they liked the design of the scheme, it did not have any provision for affordable housing and was, in their view, over-development.

And although 160 cycle parking spaces were proposed, there was only room for 52 car parking spaces.

“The development of this number of new homes would have a significant impact on infrastructure. Affordable housing is definitely needed within Bletchley and Fenny Stratford,” town clerk Delia Shephard said.

“In view of these considerations the town council felt it had no option but to object to the development.

“Had there been more information about affordable housing and other planning gains the town council may have been better placed to comment” Ms Shephard said in her submission to the borough.

Planning agent Adam Shepherd, an associate at Savills, had told Milton Keynes Council’s planning department that the scheme would constitute 612 homes per hectare, well above the council’s plan for 150-210.

“The development has been designed to ensure the optimisation of the site, in line with guidance. Furthermore, the site is located in a highly sustainable location with excellent local and national public transport links.”

He said national policies encourage increased densities in urban areas that are served well by public transport.

On the subject of no affordable housing, Mr Shepherd said: “It is considered that this is acceptable in this instance when balancing the shortfall against the wide ranging material economic benefits of the scheme, including the creation of new jobs, 136 new homes and initiating the regeneration of the Bletchley area in accordance with the council’s strategic objectives.”

The council noted the withdrawal of the application on January 3.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Savills for a comment on why the application had been withdrawn, and whether a new one would be resubmitted but at 3:40pm on Monday there had been no response.