Plan to turn house in Milton Keynes into five flats rejected over lack of parking

A homeowner has been refused planning permission to turn his five-bedroom property in Milton Keynes into a house in multiple occupation (HiMO).

Peter Briggs, of Rugby, wants to rent out the house in Cranborne Avenue, Westcroft, but has been told he has not provided enough space for all the cars to park.

Planning officer Charlotte Ashby, in her report, said: “The development, if permitted, would be likely to lead to additional on-street parking to the detriment of highway safety, convenience and amenity of local residents.”

The applicant, who was advised that he can appeal against the decision, was also told that he had not provided a noise assessment to make sure that the HiMO did not have an unacceptable impact the neighbours.

> A homeowners’ plan to build a better house for their needs has been rejected by MK Council planning officers.

Neighbours of the property in Bramley Meadows, Newport Pagnell, told the planning department that they thought the development would make the area cramped and change the character of the neighbourhood.

Planning officer Luke Gledhill agreed with the objectors, saying that there would not be enough garden space to meet the needs of potentially five occupants.

Other planning decisions made by the council include:

Commercial unit for B1, B2 and B8 use. 54 Colts Holm Road, Old Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5QD. Granted.

Demolition of existing care unit and erection of three-storey 11-bed care home building adjacent to an existing main care home. The Willows Care Centre, Heathercroft, Great Linford, Milton Keynes, MK14 5EG. Permitted.

Listed building consent for revised openings and replacement doors and windows, reduction of internal levels and new floor with mezzanine level, wood-burning stove and new side and rear doors and patio area to the existing outbuilding George Inn Farm, 49 High Street, Stoke Goldington, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8NP. Permitted