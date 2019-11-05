Planners raise a glass to new pub development in Milton Keynes

Council planners have given the green light for a big new pub at a marina development taking shape in Milton Keynes.

Hertford-based brewer and pub company McMullen & Sons has confirmed that they are looking to start work on the two-storey 983 sq-m building early in Campbell Park in the new year.

An artist's impression of the new marina development

Planning permission for the new marina was passed in December 2017 and applications made since then are filling in the details for things including appearance, scale, and landscaping.

Milton Keynes Council planners last week confirmed the ok for the new pub, which will create about 20 full-time and 40 part-time jobs.

The ground floor will include a restaurant and bar area plus the kitchen, back of house facilities, office and staff room. The first floor will provide customer toilets, four staff bedsit rooms, and a two-bedroom manager’s flat.

Background documents said that Campbell Park Parish Council supported the application, and MK Council has confirmed the decision.

A spokesperson for McMullen, which already has pubs in the city, said no name has yet been decided for the new inn.

She said: “We are currently tendering for the project and should be on site in Jan/early Feb 2020. We have not agreed on a pub name just yet but the development will be a fantastic new two storey family pub with parking.”