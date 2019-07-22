Prime Minister's promised pay rise for teachers, police and nurses is a 'big cuts con', says Milton Keynes Labour

Today's anouncement of a pay rise to hard working teachers, NHS workers, police officers and soldiers has been immediately slammed as a "big cuts con" by Milton Keynes Labour group.

They say Theresa May's promised rises will need to be met through existing budgets because Conservative ministers stipulate that no extra cash will be made available.

And, claims MK Council leader Pete Marland, that can only result in cuts to schools, the NHS, the armed forces, the police and prisons.

Pete said: "“After ten long years of below inflation pay rises, our public sector employees deserve a pay increase. However this unfunded offer is a big cuts con. There is no extra money to fund the increase in pay.

"It is right that our teachers, doctors, police officers, prison guards and our squaddies will get a pay increase, but it is totally unacceptable that it will mean further cuts to schools, NHS and police services and our military to pay for it."

Pete has challenged Mark Lancaster, Conservative MK North Member of Parliament, and Minister for the Armed Forces, to highlight which part of the military will be cut in order to pay for the pay rise to squaddies. He is also extending the challenge to both MK MPs to help schools, the police and the NHS out by publically making suggestions as to what services they should cut in order to meet the unfunded pay rise.

He said: “ I also call on both Conservative Members of Parliament to make suggestions to our under pressure head teachers, NHS managers and the police on what they should cut to balance the books. Alternatively they could do the right thing, show they have no confidence in Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister, allow a General Election and then we can have two Labour MPs in Milton Keynes who can fight for properly funded public services.”

The pay increase will benefit almost a million public sector workers.

Teachers will get 2.75 per cent - equivalent to a £1,000 increase to average classroom teacher pay. Hospital doctors will receive on average £1,500 more to their salary, while police officers will earn up to £978 more.

A soldier at Corporal level on average wages will see a 2.9% raise worth £995, while the starting salary for an officer will rise £769.