The Milton Keynes Labour Group says the Renters Rights Bill will transform the sector for more than 23,000 private renters in Milton Keynes

Private renters in Milton Keynes are set to receive more protection thanks to a new Renters Rights Bill.

The Bill had its first reading in the House of Commons earlier this month, and is set for a second reading on October 9.

It aims to give “greater rights and protections to people renting their homes, including ending no-fault evictions and reforming grounds for possession.”

The Milton Keynes Labour Group claims the Bill will “transform the rental sector” for more than 23,600 private renters across the city.

Labour councillor on Milton Keynes City Council Ed Hume said: “The last Conservative Government promised renters in Milton Keynes they would ban no-fault evictions more than five years ago.

“The Labour Government is taking action.

“One of the key challenges of homelessness the City Council sees in Milton Keynes is the use of Section 21 notices being served by landlords.

“Labour’s Renters’ Reform Bill will transform the rights and protections of renters in Milton Keynes and across the country.”