Progressive Alliance in Milton Keynes celebrates six months of putting people before politics

The Progressive Alliance is marking six months of putting people before politics and achieving a large portion of its 68-point council plan.

Since forming in May, with Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors joining forces t0 form a majority administration on Milton Keynes Council, the group has worked to ensure Milton Keynes has a green, prosperous and fair recovery from the pandemic.

The groups lists many achievements since its inception, most notably investing more than £3million to support local businesses in their recovery from the pandemic.

The Progressive Alliance was formed six months ago

Other successful projects since announcing its 68-point council plan.include:

> Providing over 30,000 hours of activities and 28,000 healthy meals for children during the Summer of Play.

> Lowering fly-tipping by a fifth and installing CCTV at fly-tipping hotspots.

> Launching a childcare deposit scheme for parents who want to get back to work but struggle with upfront childcare costs.

> Partnering with The Alzheimer’s Society to take the first steps towards becoming a Dementia Friendly City.

> Securing £22.7m funding for Bletchley and Fenny Stratford.

> Filling 2,500 potholes.

> Investing £62m to improve lives and housing in the Lakes Estate, and £32m for doing the same in Wolverton.

Councillor Pete Marland, Labour, leader of Milton Keynes Council, said: “In May, we came together to put people before politics and ensure that residents’ views were properly represented.

“Since then we have had a rewarding six months that have contributed to our goal of making Milton Keynes healthy, affordable, and a place of opportunity.”

Councillor Robin Bradburn, Lib Dem Deputy Leader of Milton Keynes Council, added: “The Progressive Alliance has completely changed the way that we do things. We have continued to put party politics aside and have achieved amazing things in the process.”