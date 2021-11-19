Progressive Alliance in Milton Keynes celebrates six months of putting people before politics
Objectives have included investing more than £3m to help businesses recover from the pandemic
The Progressive Alliance is marking six months of putting people before politics and achieving a large portion of its 68-point council plan.
Since forming in May, with Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors joining forces t0 form a majority administration on Milton Keynes Council, the group has worked to ensure Milton Keynes has a green, prosperous and fair recovery from the pandemic.
The groups lists many achievements since its inception, most notably investing more than £3million to support local businesses in their recovery from the pandemic.
Other successful projects since announcing its 68-point council plan.include:
> Providing over 30,000 hours of activities and 28,000 healthy meals for children during the Summer of Play.
> Lowering fly-tipping by a fifth and installing CCTV at fly-tipping hotspots.
> Launching a childcare deposit scheme for parents who want to get back to work but struggle with upfront childcare costs.
> Partnering with The Alzheimer’s Society to take the first steps towards becoming a Dementia Friendly City.
> Securing £22.7m funding for Bletchley and Fenny Stratford.
> Filling 2,500 potholes.
> Investing £62m to improve lives and housing in the Lakes Estate, and £32m for doing the same in Wolverton.
Councillor Pete Marland, Labour, leader of Milton Keynes Council, said: “In May, we came together to put people before politics and ensure that residents’ views were properly represented.
“Since then we have had a rewarding six months that have contributed to our goal of making Milton Keynes healthy, affordable, and a place of opportunity.”
Councillor Robin Bradburn, Lib Dem Deputy Leader of Milton Keynes Council, added: “The Progressive Alliance has completely changed the way that we do things. We have continued to put party politics aside and have achieved amazing things in the process.”
Cllrs Marland and Bradburn concluded: “Together we will continue to deliver an economic recovery, do the essentials well, help reduce child poverty, and support our residents – all while making Milton Keynes the greenest city in the world.”