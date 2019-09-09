Residents in Milton Keynes set to decide future regeneration of their estate in November ballot

Residents in the Fullers Slade part of Milton Keynes are set to decide on the future regeneration of their estate in a two-day ballot at the end of November.

Milton Keynes Council and a steering group of local people have decided to go for a date of November 29 and 30, with a meeting due this Thursday (September 12) to decide which regeneration options will be presented.

Fullers Slade

If residents give their blessing, a final decision is due to be made by the council’s ruling Cabinet in October, to allow for a four-week pre-ballot campaign.

Four options have been drawn up, ranging from no new homes or demolition, to full demolition and replacement of the existing homes.

Background papers presented to Thursday’s meeting of the Regeneration Cabinet Sub-Committee says there are doubts about the viability of the full regeneration option, which may take 12 years to complete.

The other two options being considered are:

> Refurbishment of existing homes and the building of 192 additional properties. The council’s consultants say this option could be made viable.

> Partial redevelopment with refurbishment of council properties. The council’s consultants, Savills, also say this could also be made to be a viable option.

Councillors will also be asked to decide on the offers to be made to current council tenants, leaseholders, and private sector owner occupiers.

The Regeneration Cabinet Sub-Committee will meet at Milton Keynes Council’s offices in Saxon Gate East, from 6.15pm on Thursday, September 12. The meeting is open to the public.