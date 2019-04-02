Residents in Milton Keynes to vote on 'Welcome to Newport Pagnell' sign designs

Residents will be asked to vote on which artistic designs they want to see on new “Welcome to Newport Pagnell” signs.

It’s part of a £26,000 arts project, funded by money from housing developments in the area, and involves artists putting forward potential designs for the seven new signs.

Newport Pagnell

Newport Pagnell town clerk, Shar Roselman, said: “We think it will increase knowledge of the town, which was mentioned in the Domesday Book and is the most historic in Milton Keynes.

“There has been a lot of new building in the town, and more is coming. These new signs will help welcome those new people into the town and give them a sense of the place.”

The vote will be held at the annual town meeting, held at the United Reformed Church, in Newport Pagnell, on April 25. Annual town meetings in Newport Pagnell are usually attended by about 100 people, according to the town clerk.

Milton Keynes Council last week applied to its own planning department for “advertising consent” for three ‘Welcome to Newport Pagnell’ gateway signs.

One would be mounted between two posts on Land east of the junction with Little Linford Lane, and Pennycress Way, Newport Pagnell, another would be at Pollys Yard, and another at Redway Np01.

The plans are currently out for a period of public consultation, with a decision due on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.