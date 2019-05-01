Revealed: The squeaky bum time local election seats in Milton Keynes

That is because elections in the borough are fought under a first past the post system, this year in 19 of the council’s 57 wards, which vary in terms of how many party supporters there are in each area. But elections still give politicians of all parties what former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson famously called “squeaky bum time” – when political careers are on the line. With a big pinch of salt in hand, we have taken a look through the list of seats up for grabs and listed them from the squeakiest bum territories to those which should be the safest, to give voters an idea of where crosses on their ballot papers could have the biggest impact. Here is our run-down of the seats in Milton Keynes, from the squeakiest to the safest...

1. Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes. Majority 37. Cons won in 2015.'Lib Dems won by 37 in 2018.'2019 candidates: UKIP; Lab; Green; Lib Dem; Cons. Crown copyright 2019 Ordnance Survey other Buy a Photo

2. Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes. Majority: 41 Cons won in 2015. 'Lab won by 41 in 2018. '2019 candidates: Lab; Green; Lib Dem; Cons Crown copyright 2019 Ordnance Survey other Buy a Photo

3. Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes. Majority 55. Cons won in 2015. 'Cons won in 2018 by 55 votes. '2019 candidates: Lib Dem; UKIP; Lab; Cons; Green Crown copyright 2019 Ordnance Survey other Buy a Photo

4. Campbell Park and Old Woughton, Milton Keynes. Majority 175 2015: Cons.'2018: Cons majority 175. '2019: Green v Lab v Cons v Lib Dem v Women's Equality Crown copyright 2019 Ordnance Survey other Buy a Photo

View more