Local elections in Milton Keynes on May 2, 2019

Revealed: The squeaky bum time local election seats in Milton Keynes

Mathematically speaking, any one of three political parties COULD take control of Milton Keynes Council after tomorrow’s borough elections… but it is highly unlikely.

That is because elections in the borough are fought under a first past the post system, this year in 19 of the council’s 57 wards, which vary in terms of how many party supporters there are in each area. But elections still give politicians of all parties what former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson famously called “squeaky bum time” – when political careers are on the line. With a big pinch of salt in hand, we have taken a look through the list of seats up for grabs and listed them from the squeakiest bum territories to those which should be the safest, to give voters an idea of where crosses on their ballot papers could have the biggest impact. Here is our run-down of the seats in Milton Keynes, from the squeakiest to the safest...

1. Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes. Majority 37.

2. Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes. Majority: 41

3. Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes. Majority 55.

4. Campbell Park and Old Woughton, Milton Keynes. Majority 175

